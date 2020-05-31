UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Charge Protesters Defying Minneapolis Curfew

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:20 AM

Police charge protesters defying Minneapolis curfew

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police in riot gear charged protesters defying a curfew in Minneapolis Saturday, firing tear gas and stun grenades to keep them away from a police station, an AFP photographer said.

Officers, assisted by National Guard soldiers, had until then held back from confronting demonstrators out of fear of aggravating the crisis and because they were initially low in number.

Minneapolis has been gripped by several days of violent protests following the death of an unarmed black man during an arrest in the city on Monday.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Man Minneapolis Gas From

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

7 hours ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

8 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.