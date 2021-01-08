Police chief resigns after pro-Trump attack on US Capitol: source

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Capitol police chief handed in his resignation Thursday, a day after Congress was invaded by a mob egged on by President Donald Trump, a source close to the agency told AFP.

Steven Sund "is resigning effective January 16, 2021," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation, following sharp rebukes for what many criticized as a lack of preparation.