Police Choke Holds To Be 'banned' Unless Threat To Life: Trump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Police choke holds to be 'banned' unless threat to life: Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Police choke holds will be banned except when an officer's life is in danger, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday as the administration prepares reforms following the recent deaths of an unarmed black man in custody.

"As part of this new credentialing process, choke holds will be banned except if an officer's life is at risk," Trump said in the Rose Garden prior to signing an executive order on law enforcement reforms"Additionally we're looking at new advanced and powerful, less lethal weapons to help prevent deadly interactions," he added.

