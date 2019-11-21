Police choppers a terrifying sight in Rio slums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :For those who live in Rio de Janeiro's crime-wracked slums, danger and fear are not just around every corner -- they also come from the sky.

Police snipers in helicopters -- who fire off shots from above, sometimes in close proximity to day care centers and schools -- can make the favelas feel like a war zone.

"When they fly at low altitude, it feels like they are going to land right on our homes. The sound is deafening and the windows rattle," says 30-year-old Thais Custodio, who lives in a sprawling network of 16 favelas known as the Mare.

Located near the international airport serving Brazil's tourism capital, Mare is home to more than 140,000 people.

In the labyrinth of alleys, amid a tangle of electrical wires hanging every which way, youths armed with assault-style rifles are a common sight.

Mare is a high-risk zone -- there is even a thoroughfare, known as the "Gaza Strip," which separates territory controlled by two rival drug gangs.

Unlike some Rio favelas perched on steep hills, the ramshackle homes in Mare were built on a flat surface -- making it an easy target for police helicopter raids.

In 2009, one such chopper was shot down by drug traffickers shooting from a hill in the north of the city.

Three people were killed in the incident, and it left a mark on the community.

A decade later, security forces are carrying out more and more air raids.

According to the local non-governmental organization Redes da Mare (Mare Networks), helicopters were used in eight of 21 police operations in the complex in the first half of the year.

Fifteen people died in the raids overall, 14 of them in the operations involving helicopters.

In comparison, choppers were used in only three operations there in all of 2018.

For Camila Barros, who leads research efforts and collects data on security for the NGO, it is impossible to know if the shots fired from the helicopters were the fatal ones.

Barros says the aircraft are most often used to pinpoint the location of suspected drug traffickers, and the shots are meant to hem them in.

"They fly very low, in circles, to corner suspects and drive them towards agents on the ground who are tasked with killing them," Barros claimed.

"In June, we went to the scene of an operation a few hours after the fact, and we counted more than 100 bullet impacts."