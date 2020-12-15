Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Around 40 police officers were injured during clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Tuesday, during a rally against new virus measures set to further restrict business.

Several thousand protesters -- many of them small business owners -- gathered on Maidan (Independence) Square in central Kiev to take part in a rally against the recently announced virus restrictions.

Last week the ex-Soviet republic said it would shutter non-essential business, gyms and schools between January 8-24 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"We just want to have a right to exist," 34-year-old Sergiy Shelukhin told AFP, adding that he didn't have a big income but needed a "chance to survive" this difficult time.

Protesters carried white flags and posters and attempted to set up tents to stay on the square overnight.

"Authorities, you are killing us, come to your senses!", one poster read.

Local media reported that police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

There have been no official figures on injuries among the protesters, but an AFP journalist saw ambulances heading towards the square and one injured activist being carried away from the crowd.

Kiev police said in a statement that forty officers suffered chemical burns to their eyes after protesters also used tear gas. One policeman sustained an injury to his head.

"Three law enforcement officers were hospitalised with injured faces and bruises," the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Protesters previously rallied against the shuttering of non-essential businesses in November, when the government closed all restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas for three weekends, causing a storm of criticism.

Currently Ukrainians must wear face coverings in public spaces, while cultural venues like cinemas are operating with a limited capacity.

The country of some 40 million people has reported more than 909,000 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.