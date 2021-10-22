UrduPoint.com

Police Confirm Body Found Of US Roadtripper Gabby Petito's Boyfriend

Police confirm body found of US roadtripper Gabby Petito's boyfriend

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Human remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to the boyfriend of slain road tripper Gabby Petito, US authorities said Thursday.

The FBI said in a statement that "a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains.

.. are those of Brian Laundrie."Laundrie, 23, had been named a "person of interest" in the murder of Petito, 22, who was found dead in September after the couple went on a road trip across the United States.

