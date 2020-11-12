UrduPoint.com
Police Crackdown Rocks Top Mexican Tourist Resort

Thu 12th November 2020

Cancún, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Images of terrified protesters fleeing police and gunfire have shaken one of Mexico's top beach resorts and dealt another blow to a tourism industry already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The crackdown on Monday in front of Cancun city hall, where hundreds were demonstrating against the murder of a local woman, sparked national outcry and protests in Mexico City.

Three people were injured when police fired in the air for several minutes and chased the mostly female demonstrators through a budget hotel district after property was vandalized.

"We're living in the worst horror movie," said Abelardo Vera, hotel association president in Cancun, a jewel of the country's tourism industry located in Quintana Roo state on the Caribbean coast.

"Not to mention robberies, extortion and people being murdered and mutilated every day. It's unacceptable," he said.

