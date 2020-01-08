Police deploy in C.Africa flashpoint district

(@imziishan)

Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have resumed patrols in a flashpoint district of the Central African Republic's capital, 20 months after being forced out by militia groups, an AFP reporter said Tuesday.

The Domestic Security Forces (FSI) -- the car police and gendarmerie -- were patrolling the main streets of the PK5 district, accompanied by UN peacekeeping troops.

The PK5 is a notorious trigger for violence in the CAR, one of Africa's poorest and most troubled countries.

The district became a theatre for clashes after the country's then-president, Francois Bozize was toppled in a coup in 2013.

Many Muslim traders took refuge there as sectarian conflict loomed between mainly Christian or predominantly Muslim armed groups.

Militias then moved into PK5, claiming to act as self-defence groups but forcing traders to pay "taxes." In April 2018, an operation to pacify PK5 failed disastrously and the security forces were completely forced out of the district.

Tensions in the district came to a head last month when traders, outraged by the racketeering, took up arms against the militiamen and ousted them. More than 30 people died.

"I lost 2.5 million (CFA) francs ($4,300 / 3,800 Euros) last month, so I am very happy to see the FSI here," Abdel Akim, a traders' representative who said he had been badly hit by the recent violence.

The patrols began last week, "but it's not enough -- we need more patrols if we want peace to return," he said.