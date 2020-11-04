UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detain 17-year-old Over Nice Church Attack

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Police detain 17-year-old over Nice church attack

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday took a 17-year-old man into custody for being in contact with the assailant who killed three people in a knife attack on a church in the French city of Nice, a judicial source said.

The young man is believed to have been in online contact with the Tunisian assailant, Brahim Issaoui.

Four other people, arrested Tuesday, were still in custody late Wednesday.

But a 29-year-old Tunisian, arrested on Saturday, was released on Wednesday without charges.

Issaoui, 21, remains hospitalised after being shot several times by police following the knife rampage at Nice's Notre-Dame basilica on Thursday.

He has since tested positive for Covid-19, which could further delay his questioning, a source close to the case said.

In the attack, one woman had her throat cut and a church employee was also fatally stabbed inside the church, while another woman managed to flee but later died of her wounds.

Related Topics

Attack Police Died Young Nice Man Women Church Employment

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

17 minutes ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

17 minutes ago

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

1 hour ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

41 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.