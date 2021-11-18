UrduPoint.com

Police Disperse Sudan Protesters After Deadliest Day Since Coup

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Street clashes again shook Sudan's capital Thursday a day after security forces shot dead 15 protesters in the bloodiest day since the military's October 25 takeover.

Police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of anti-coup protesters who had stayed on the streets of north Khartoum overnight, braving an intensifying crackdown that has drawn international condemnation, witnesses said.

Police tore down makeshift barricades the protesters had erected the previous day.

Top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the April 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar al-Bashir -- detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency on October 25.

The move upended Sudan's fragile transition to full civilian rule, drawing international condemnation and a flurry of punitive measures and aid cuts.

"We condemn violence towards peaceful protesters and call for the respect and protection of human rights in Sudan," the US State Department's Bureau of African Affairs said on Twitter.

Burhan insists the military's move "was not a coup" but a step to "rectify the course of the transition" to civilian rule.

Thousands took to the streets on Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities but were met by the deadliest crackdown since the coup.

At least 15 people were killed, most of them in north Khartoum, medics said, raising the toll since the coup to 39.

Police said they had recorded only one death among protesters in north Khartoum. Another 30 had suffered breathing difficulties from tear gas inhalation.

They said they had fired no live rounds and used only "minimum force", even as 89 officers were wounded, some of them critically.

The latest demonstrations were organised despite a near-total shutdown of internet services and the disruption of telephone lines across Sudan.

By Thursday morning, phone lines had been restored but internet services remained largely cut.

Bridges connecting Khartoum with its neighbouring cities reopened and traffic returned to many of the capital's streets.

AFP correspondents saw security forces removing makeshift barricades from some streets in north and east Khartoum.

Last week, Burhan formed a new Sovereign Council, the highest transitional authority, with himself as chief and military figures and ex-rebel leaders keeping their posts.

