Police evacuate US Congress offices amid clashes with pro-Trump protesters

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Police ordered the evacuation of several office buildings for the US Congress Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump broke down security barrricades on the steps of the Capitol.

Capitol Police sent orders for Congressional staff to leave the Cannon building and other large offices after Trump called on his followers to protest the certification of Joe Biden's election victory inside the legislature.

"Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we're seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police," said Representative Nancy Mace in a tweet.

"This is wrong. This is not who we are. I'm heartbroken for our nation today," she wrote.