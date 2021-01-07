UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Evacuate US Congress Offices Amid Clashes With Pro-Trump Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Police evacuate US Congress offices amid clashes with pro-Trump protesters

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Police ordered the evacuation of several office buildings for the US Congress Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump broke down security barrricades on the steps of the Capitol.

Capitol Police sent orders for Congressional staff to leave the Cannon building and other large offices after Trump called on his followers to protest the certification of Joe Biden's election victory inside the legislature.

"Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we're seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police," said Representative Nancy Mace in a tweet.

"This is wrong. This is not who we are. I'm heartbroken for our nation today," she wrote.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Trump Nancy Congress

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

6 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Lauds Declaration Signed at GCC Summit to E ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues written order of Presidential ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.