Police Fire Tear Gas At Berlin Protest Against Virus Law: AFP Reporter

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police fired tear gas as they tried to break up thousands of protesters staging a demonstration in Berlin on Wednesday against a planned national virus law, according to an AFP video journalist at the scene.

Police said seven people were arrested after they sought to attack officers. The law being debated in the Bundestag lower house of parliament foresees tougher national measures including controversial overnight curfews in areas with high infection rates.

