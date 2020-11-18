UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Fire Water Cannon To Disperse Berlin Anti-shutdown Protest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Police fire water cannon to disperse Berlin anti-shutdown protest

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :German police on Wednesday fired water cannon to disperse thousands of unmasked protesters who had massed in central Berlin to demonstrate against government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

After repeated warnings for the crowd to put on their nose-and-mouth coverings went unheeded, police said they would take action to clear the protest and "detain violators".

Related Topics

Protest Police Water German Berlin Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

56 seconds ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

16 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

16 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.