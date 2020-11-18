Police fire water cannon to disperse Berlin anti-shutdown protest

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :German police on Wednesday fired water cannon to disperse thousands of unmasked protesters who had massed in central Berlin to demonstrate against government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

After repeated warnings for the crowd to put on their nose-and-mouth coverings went unheeded, police said they would take action to clear the protest and "detain violators".