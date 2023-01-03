UrduPoint.com

Police In Uganda Arrest Event Organizer Over Stampede That Killed 10 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KAMPALA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Ugandan police arrested events promoter Abby Musinguzi on Monday over a stampede at a New Year's Eve party at Freedom City mall in the capital Kampala that left 10 people dead.

Five children, aged 10 to 17, were among the victims.

Addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Kampala, police spokesman Fred Enanga said Musinguzi was arrested to help with investigations after they found loopholes in the event's organization.

"We have established that the organizers put profits before the safety of revelers and concertgoers by using only one gate on the assumption that other non-ticketed persons would take advantage and gain entry," said Enanga.

He said only one of the four exits at the mall was open at the time.

The stampede occurred when the crowd rushed through the narrow exit to the parking lot to watch a fireworks display at midnight.

Enanga said the venue had been packed to full capacity with people who were watching performances by various artists but the organizers failed to manage security adequately.

He added that they are also investigating circumstances under which young people aged 10-17 gained entry to the venue.

"Usually, concerts and festivals require concert goers to be 18 years and above, because they can legally make their own decisions. Juveniles between 13-17 can only attend if accompanied by an adult or responsible person."Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has instructed that each of the bereaved families be given 5 million shillings (around $1,350) by the government to help with funeral arrangements.

