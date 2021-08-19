UrduPoint.com

Police Investigating 'active Bomb Threat' Near US Capitol

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Police said Thursday a suspicious vehicle near the US Capitol building and library of Congress was being investigated for possible explosives and that people were told to leave the area.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," the US Capitol Police said on its Twitter feed. "This is an active bomb threat investigation."Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently on recess, but staffers are working in the Capitol complex.

