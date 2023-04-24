UrduPoint.com

Police Investigating Kenyan Cult Find 26 More Bodies

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Police investigating Kenyan cult find 26 more bodies

Malindi, Kenya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kenyan police said Sunday they had found the bodies of another 26 suspected cult members in the east of the country, bringing to 47 the number of corpses linked to the movement.

Search teams wearing white overalls and equipped with masks were continuing to dig at the site in search of other bodies, an AFP photographer near the coastal town of Malindi saw. A number of bodies had already been wrapped in white plastic sheeting.

"Today we have exhumed 26 more bodies and this brings the total number of bodies from that place to 47," said the head of criminal investigations in Malindi, eastern Kenya, Charles Kamau.

He said the search was continuing not just for bodies but for survivors of the cult. Police launched their operation after the first bodies were discovered last week.

An 800-acre (325-hectare) area of forest at Shakahola, near Malindi, has been sealed off for the search operation.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki announced he would be visiting the site on Tuesday.

That prompted a full-scale investigation into the movement, the Good news International Church. Police have already arrested the church's leader, Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly told followers to starve themselves in order to "meet Jesus".

Nthenge turned himself in to police and was charged last month, according to local media, after two children starved to death in the custody of their parents. He has since been released on bail of 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($700).

Local media reports say police have arrested another six followers of Nthenge.

