UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Investigating Texas Shooting As Possible Hate Crime: Chief

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Police investigating Texas shooting as possible hate crime: chief

El Paso, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Texas authorities are investigating the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso as a possible hate crime, the city's police chief said, as authorities study an online manifesto linked to the suspect.

A 21-year-old from Allen, a suburb of Dallas, surrendered to police outside the store after the rampage that left 20 people dead and 26 wounded.

US media identified him as Patrick Crusius, who is white, and linked him to a "manifesto" posted online that includes passages railing against the "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.

"Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime," El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said at a news conference.

Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso in Congress, said "the manifesto narrative is fueled by hate." "And it's fueled by racism and bigotry and division," she added, speaking at a press conference with El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"El Paso has historically been a very safe community. We have been safe for decades.

We will continue to be safe." "This is someone who came from outside our community to do us harm. A community that has shown nothing but generosity and kindness to the least among us. Those people arriving at America's front door," she said.

El Paso, a nine-hour drive from the Dallas area, lies on the Rio Grande River that marks the US border with Mexico.

It has a population of 680,000, of which 83 percent are of Hispanic descent, according to US census figures.

The city averaged 18 murders a year over the past five years and has a significantly lower violent crime rate than similar-sized US cities.

In recent months, El Paso has also become one of the busiest entry points for undocumented migrants, especially from Central America, seeking asylum in the United States.

On weekends, the city attracts droves of shoppers from Mexico, including from its Mexican sister city Ciudad Juarez, population 1.5 million.

Three of those killed on Saturday came from Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted. And there are six Mexicans among the wounded, the country's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Governor Juarez Rio Grande El Paso Dallas United States Mexico Border Congress Media From Walmart Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

10 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

11 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

11 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.