UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Kill Black Man In US Capital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Police kill black man in US capital

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Police shot dead an African-American man in the US capital Washington Wednesday, the force said, in the latest of a slew of police killings of black men and women that has sparked nationwide uproar.

The man, said to be aged 18, was shot in the southeast of the city as officers were following up on a tip about guns allegedly stashed in a vehicle.

"When they approached the vehicle, some of the folks of the vehicle fled on foot. One of the officers discharged their firearm," Washington police chief Peter Newsham told a news conference.

"We have what we believe to be an adult male that was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead." He said officers recovered two guns from what he described as the "scene of the crime." The shooting came after months of protests against police brutality across the country, and just two days after officers in Los Angeles shot dead an African-American man who was riding his bike when police tried to stop him.

A local council member Trayon White told news channel WUSA9 that he had spoken with the mother of the man killed in Washington.

"We've seen this narrative too many times in America, and now it's hitting home," he said. "I talked to his mom about 15 minutes ago and we want to figure out what's on the body camera footage, to figure out if he was running away why was he shot." "Some people say he was shot in the front, some people say he was shot in the back," White, who identified the man as African American, told the news site DCist.

Markus Batchelor, also a local council representative, told DCist the young man "just celebrated his 18th birthday. It's tragic.""We don't know a lot about the situation. But, in my mind, there are very few reasons for a 17-year-old or 18-year-old young boy to be killed in our city, especially if this man was unarmed or if he was fleeing."

Related Topics

Dead Police Washington Vehicle Young Los Angeles Man Male SITE Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

10 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

9 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

9 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.