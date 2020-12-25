UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Killing Of Unarmed Black Man Ignites Fresh Outrage In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

Columbus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio -- the US city's second such killing this month -- sparked a fresh wave of protests on Thursday against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.

Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking towards the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.

Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of "critical misconduct".

"We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police," Quinlan said in a statement. "This violation cost an innocent man his life." According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.

Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive, but died later.

Hill, the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks, was not carrying a weapon.

Casey Goodson Jr, 23, was shot several times on December 4 while returning home.

His family has said he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun.

Several dozen protestors gathered Thursday, waving Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice for people killed in police shootings.

The killings in Columbus come after a summer in which the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African-American man George Floyd.

Floyd, also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Horrified passers-by filmed his death, with the footage swiftly going viral.

"Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he's criminal and dangerous," said lawyer Ben Crump, who defends several families of police brutality victims including Floyd's, on Wednesday.

He denounced a "tragic succession of officer-involved shootings." Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was "outraged" by Hill's death.

He was "known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street," he said Wednesday at a press conference, describing him as a "guest... not an intruder."Ginther said he was "very disturbed" that the two police officers did not give first aid to Hill and called for Coy's "immediate termination."

Related Topics

Fire Police Car Died Man George Columbus Minneapolis May December Criminals Family Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

9 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

7 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

7 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

7 hours ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

7 hours ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.