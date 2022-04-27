UrduPoint.com

Police Make Arrest In PSG Women's Team Assault Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Police make arrest in PSG women's team assault case

Versailles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :French police arrested a suspect Wednesday over the unresolved street attack against Paris Saint-German women's footballer Kheira Hamraoui last year, which shook the Qatar-owned club.

The prosecutor's office in Versailles, southwest of Paris, said that a suspect had been taken into custody five months since Hamraoui was dragged from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar near the French capital.

A source close to the case said the arrested man was a "friend" of Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui's team-mate and midfield rival who was detained by police immediately after the incident last November but has always denied involvement.

Police believe that the arrested suspect, who was described as "known to police", might have played a role in the assault, said the source, asking not to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the case.

Hamraoui was assaulted on November 4 as she returned home from a club dinner in a car being driven by Diallo.

The two players, both capped by France, were competing for the same spot in the PSG team and police appeared to initially focus on a theory that sporting rivalry might explain the attack.

"We are not aware of any friend of Aminata Diallo having been placed in custody," Diallo's lawyer, Mourad Battikh, told AFP.

"Aminata Diallo, more than anyone else, wants the light and the truth to be found in this case." Diallo and one of her friends, who was in jail at the time, were detained but released without charge in early November last year.

In a statement released after her two days of questioning, she denounced a "totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry" between her and Hamraoui, and she blasted "media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification." Hamraoui's relationship with several of her teammates has reportedly deteriorated because they blame her for Diallo's arrest.

Hamraoui reportedly told police after the assault that she suspected Diallo might be involved because of the unusual route she took home and the slow speed of their vehicle when the two attackers sprang out to stop the car.

Last Saturday, a new altercation occurred during PSG training between several players and Hamraoui, according to a source close to the club.

Related Topics

Attack Police Jail France Vehicle Car Versailles Paris Man Same November Women Media From PSG

Recent Stories

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for ei ..

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for eid festivity

8 minutes ago
 US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Dipl ..

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - O ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May ..

Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May 10 - White House

8 minutes ago
 NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan ..

NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

8 minutes ago
 Police employees children awarded prizes under new ..

Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

8 minutes ago
 Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.