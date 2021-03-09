Police officer seriously hurt as clashes break out at Athens protests

Athens, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Greek police said an officer was seriously injured in the head as clashes broke out Tuesday evening at a protest of some 5,000 people in Athens against police violence.

The demonstration follows an uproar over viral video footage showing an officer beating a man with a baton during a patrol to check that people were following Covid-19 restrictions on Sunday.

An AFP journalist at the scene of Tuesday's protest said demonstrators threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at a police station and police responded with tear gas.