UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Shot Dead In Canada: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Police officer shot dead in Canada: official

Ottawa, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A police officer was killed when a shooter opened fire west of Toronto on Monday, an official said.

One other person also died, according to local media, and at least three people were wounded in the violence.

"I'm horrified by today's senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Twitter.

Just before 4:30 pm (2030 GMT), police issued an alert about an armed suspect who fled a strip mall in Mississauga, Ontario in a stolen vehicle after a shooting.

Moments later, police in nearby Milton said they had arrested the suspect following another shooting in that town.

Police in Mississauga told AFP two people had been shot, but would not confirm that one of them had died.

Milton police meanwhile tweeted that "1 person has been pronounced deceased at the scene and 2 others have been transported to hospital." Canada has been rocked by several incidents of mass violence in recent years, including a stabbing spree in a remote Saskatchewan Indigenous community on September 4 that left 10 dead and 18 wounded.

One of the suspects in that case was found dead, believed to have been murdered by his brother, who was later arrested after a four-day manhunt and died in custody.

A gunman masquerading as a policeman also killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020 -- including a police officer -- two years after a driver of a van killed 11 pedestrians in Toronto.

And another shooter killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Canada Twitter Driver Vehicle Died Alert Toronto Van Ontario January April September 2017 2020 Mosque Media Ford

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

8 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

8 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

8 hours ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

8 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.