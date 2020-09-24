Police officer shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

Louisville, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :One police officer was shot Wednesday in the US city of Louisville in protests after charges were filed against only one policeman involved in the fatal shooting in March of black woman Breonna Taylor, police said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident to AFP, without offering further details.

The condition of the police officer was not immediately known, local Fox affiliate WDRB reported.