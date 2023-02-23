UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Shot In Northern Ireland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 11:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A police officer has been wounded after being shot in Omagh, Northern Ireland, police confirmed Wednesday.

"One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8 p.m. this evening," Omagh police said in a statement.

A police presence continues at the scene of the shooting on Killyclogher Road, added the police.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the "disgraceful shooting" of the off-duty police officer.

"There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities," he said on Twitter.

Additionally, Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the pro-union Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, also rejected the attack, saying: "We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this."Michelle O'Neill, vice president of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein and first minister-designate of Northern Ireland, also condemned the attack, describing it as "outrageous and shameful.""My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family. I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer," she said on Twitter.

