Police Officers Released Without Charges After Paris Shooting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Two police officers who shot and killed a man they said was threatening them were released without charges on Monday after being held overnight for questioning, prosecutors said.

The as-yet unidentified homeless man allegedly first threatened a dog with a pistol just after 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) Sunday near the busy Place de la Republique square in central Paris, according to a source close to the inquiry.

He then allegedly pointed the weapon at the officers when they approached him and they opened fire in response, hitting him four times.

A police source said the man "doesn't appear to have addressed any particular words to the police but was indeed threatening".

Paris prosecutors said earlier Monday that they had opened two separate investigations, one targeting the dead man for attempted murder of a public official, and another probing the police officers for violence resulting in unintentional death.

The officers were released Monday afternoon without any charges being brought "at this point", a source in the prosecutor's office said, adding that the man's gun was probably a fake.

Several people who witnessed the scene are also to be questioned by investigators.

Calls have been growing in France for checks on police use of deadly force, after 13 people who allegedly refused to obey officers' orders were killed last year.

