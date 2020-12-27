Police present chargesheet against Yasin Malik, Agha Moosvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Indian police have presented a charge-sheet against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi on Saturday for raising 'anti-India slogans' during a public rally at in Bandipora district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Police sources, the charge-sheet was presented against two separatist leaders namely Muhammad Yasin Malik and Agha Syed Hassan Moosvi for shouting 'anti-India slogans' in public rally at Inderkoot Sumbal in the year 2010.

An FIR 278/2010 under section 188,353 PRC was registered against the two leaders, Kashmir Media service reported.

"Police presented the chargesheet before the Munsif Court Sumbal on Saturday", a media report quoting officials said.

Yasin Malik and Agha Moosvi were booked by police in 2010 for holding pro-freedom rallies and gatherings in Sumbal town.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is currently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail.