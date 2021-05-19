UrduPoint.com
Police Probe After Attack On Home Of Celtic Chief Exec

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Police in Scotland on Wednesday said they were hunting a suspect after Celtic's chief executive and his family were forced to flee a deliberate fire and explosion at their home.

The Scottish Premier League said the attack on Peter Lawwell's home had left him and his family "extremely shaken and shocked".

Eight fire engines were sent to the blaze, which broke out at about 1:00 am in the village of Thortonhall, south of Glasgow, but no one was injured.

Police Scotland said they were treating the fire as deliberate after security camera footage showed a man, dressed in black and with his head covered by a hood, pouring accelerant on the vehicles.

"This was a completely reckless act which destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the property's garage," said Detective Inspector Susie Cairns.

"The consequences could have been so much worse but thankfully nobody was injured during this incident," she added, appealing for information about the suspect.

Scotland's Daily Record newspaper earlier said the blaze broke out after a "petrol bomb attack", and that Lawwell's daughter and her baby were inside the house at the time.

The tabloid said his car caught fire and exploded, spreading flames through the property. It carried photos of a burned-out garage building and the wreckage of three cars.

Lawwell confirmed in January he would retire at the end of June after 17 years at Celtic. He will be replaced by Dominic McKay, the former chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby.

Celtic have had a dismal season. Earlier in May, they were thrashed 4-1 by their arch rivals Rangers, who ended the season unbeaten champions and 25 points clear of Celtic.

Rangers also ended Celtic's bid for 10 successive Scottish titles. Celtic manager Neil Lennon was sacked in February.

