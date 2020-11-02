UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Probe Anti-Macron Street Stunt In Berlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:51 PM

Police probe anti-Macron street stunt in Berlin

Berlin, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :German police said Monday they are investigating an incident in which a man wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron was insulted and dragged through a Berlin street on a leash.

Inspectors are looking into a YouTuber who police suspect of "leading an acquaintance dressed in a wig and a Macron mask through Neukoelln (district) on a leash, while wearing a kaftan, and insulting him and pretending to beat him".

It was not clear if any crime had been committed, but Germany has laws prohibiting incitement to hatred or violence.

The stunt on Saturday came amid a wave of protests in Muslim countries in recent days over Macron's defence of the right to publish blasphemous caricatures.

Video footage carried by German media shows the incident at a busy street in the southern Berlin district.

The man holding the rope can be seen shouting in Arabic and brandishing a belt, followed by a crowd of about 20 people.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper identified the YouTuber as Fayez Kanfash, a 20-something Syrian who has been living in Berlin for several years.

It remains unclear whether the action was intended as a protest or as satire.

Related Topics

Protest Police Syria German Germany Berlin Man Muslim Media Arab

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.