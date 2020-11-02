Police probe anti-Macron street stunt in Berlin

Berlin, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :German police said Monday they are investigating an incident in which a man wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron was insulted and dragged through a Berlin street on a leash.

Inspectors are looking into a YouTuber who police suspect of "leading an acquaintance dressed in a wig and a Macron mask through Neukoelln (district) on a leash, while wearing a kaftan, and insulting him and pretending to beat him".

It was not clear if any crime had been committed, but Germany has laws prohibiting incitement to hatred or violence.

The stunt on Saturday came amid a wave of protests in Muslim countries in recent days over Macron's defence of the right to publish blasphemous caricatures.

Video footage carried by German media shows the incident at a busy street in the southern Berlin district.

The man holding the rope can be seen shouting in Arabic and brandishing a belt, followed by a crowd of about 20 people.

The Tagesspiegel newspaper identified the YouTuber as Fayez Kanfash, a 20-something Syrian who has been living in Berlin for several years.

It remains unclear whether the action was intended as a protest or as satire.