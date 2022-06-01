UrduPoint.com

Police Probe Death Of Star Bollywood Singer KK At 53

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Police probe death of star Bollywood singer KK at 53

Kolkata, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Indian police said Wednesday they are investigating the death of star Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died at age 53 after a concert.

The singer died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes.

He was rushed to hospital from his hotel at around 10:30 pm, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Aroop Biswas, a government minister in the eastern state of West Bengal, said KK had died of a "suspected cardiac arrest".

But police said they are probing whether he died an "unnatural death", with media reports saying there were injuries to his face and head.

An autopsy was to be performed later in the day.

"We are also talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said police official Sanjoy Mukherjee.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Bollywood Hotel Died Kolkata Media From Government

Recent Stories

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

50 minutes ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

56 minutes ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

4 hours ago
 OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.