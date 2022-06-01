Police probe death of star Bollywood singer KK at 53

Kolkata, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Indian police said Wednesday they are investigating the death of star Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who died at age 53 after a concert.

The singer died shortly after performing at a college festival in Kolkata on Tuesday evening, prompting a wave of tributes.

He was rushed to hospital from his hotel at around 10:30 pm, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Aroop Biswas, a government minister in the eastern state of West Bengal, said KK had died of a "suspected cardiac arrest".

But police said they are probing whether he died an "unnatural death", with media reports saying there were injuries to his face and head.

An autopsy was to be performed later in the day.

"We are also talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said police official Sanjoy Mukherjee.