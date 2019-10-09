UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police, Protesters Clash Outside Ecuador's Congress Building: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Police, protesters clash outside Ecuador's Congress building: AFP

Quito, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Police and demonstrators clashed Tuesday outside Ecuador's Congress building as protests over a fuel hike introduced by President Lenin Moreno's government intensified.

Protesters, many of them carrying wooden shields, tried to break through a security cordon around the building in the capital Quito, AFP photographers said.

Demonstrators made a previous attempt to storm the building on Monday. Moreno, who declared a state of emergency over the nationwide protests last Thursday, has moved government headquarters to the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Related Topics

Storm Police Quito Guayaquil Ecuador Congress Government

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

2 hours ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.