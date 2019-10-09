Police, Protesters Clash Outside Ecuador's Congress Building: AFP
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:40 AM
Quito, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Police and demonstrators clashed Tuesday outside Ecuador's Congress building as protests over a fuel hike introduced by President Lenin Moreno's government intensified.
Protesters, many of them carrying wooden shields, tried to break through a security cordon around the building in the capital Quito, AFP photographers said.
Demonstrators made a previous attempt to storm the building on Monday. Moreno, who declared a state of emergency over the nationwide protests last Thursday, has moved government headquarters to the coastal city of Guayaquil.