Quito, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Police and demonstrators clashed Tuesday outside Ecuador's Congress building as protests over a fuel hike introduced by President Lenin Moreno's government intensified.

Protesters, many of them carrying wooden shields, tried to break through a security cordon around the building in the capital Quito, AFP photographers said.

Demonstrators made a previous attempt to storm the building on Monday. Moreno, who declared a state of emergency over the nationwide protests last Thursday, has moved government headquarters to the coastal city of Guayaquil.