Police Raid Station Over Greek Train Disaster

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Athens, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Greek police raided a train station Friday as part of their probe into the rail collision that killed at least 57 people, as the nation braced for new strikes and protests over the disaster.

Some families were still desperate to locate loved ones who were on the train and some demonstrations have turned violent as public anger builds over the role government mismanagement played in Greece's worst-ever rail accident.

A judicial source told AFP that files were among items seized by police on Friday during a raid on the Larissa train station in central Greece, where the fiery crash happened on Tuesday.

The passenger train -- carrying many students returning from a holiday weekend -- ran for several kilometres on the same track as an incoming freight train, reportedly after the station master in Larissa failed to reroute one of the trains.

The crash has sparked public criticism of government failures in the rail network, and protesters are expected to hold silent demonstrations Friday in the capital Athens and several major cities across Greece.

Unions have also urged railway workers to strike for a second consecutive day.

In Thessaloniki -- Greece's second largest city -- police said a protest of about 2,000 demonstrators turned violent on Thursday, with protesters throwing stones and petrol bombs.

