UrduPoint.com

Police Regain Control Of Ecuador Prison After 118 Die In Rioting: Official

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Guayaquil, Ecuador, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police in Ecuador reclaimed control of a prison in Guayaquil late Thursday after violent clashes between inmates left 118 people dead and dozens wounded, authorities said.

"Everything is calm, they (inmates) are in their cells.

They no longer have control of the cell blocks," police commander General Tannya Varela told reporters after a massive security operation involving some 900 officers to reassert control of the facility.

