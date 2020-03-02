Police respond to reported mass hostage-taking at Manila mall

Manila, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw.

The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.