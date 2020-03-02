UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Respond To Reported Mass Hostage-taking At Manila Mall

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Police respond to reported mass hostage-taking at Manila mall

Manila, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw.

The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.

Related Topics

Police Manila Employment

Recent Stories

PML-N to challenge govt’s decision of denying ex ..

10 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

11 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.