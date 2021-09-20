Police respond to shooting at US high school: statement

Washington, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police rushed to the scene of a shooting Monday at a high school in the US state of Virginia, officials said, providing no further details or immediate confirmation of any injuries.

"Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School," Newport Police Department said in a statement.

"Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts. Parents can meet them there."