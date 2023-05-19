Police say danger over from lost bag near Cannes festival

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A brief moment of drama broke out on a rain-drenched day at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday as police investigated a suspicious package that turned out to be a tourist's lost bag.

It was a "bag forgotten by a tourist," said police official Philippe Loos, after police cordoned off a wide area around the main screening venue of the world's leading film festival.

Around a thousand police and security guards are in place for the festival which has been held under a heightened security alert ever since a wave of terror attacks in France in the 2010s.