Police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Yonhap sh/slb/gle

Seoul, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Missing Seoul mayor Park Won-soon -- long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate -- has been found dead, Yonhap news agency reported police as saying early Friday.

Park was reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct and his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, police said earlier, adding that he had left his house after saying what sounded like "last words".