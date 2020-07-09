Police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Yonhap sh/slb/gle

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Seoul, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Missing Seoul mayor Park Won-soon -- long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate -- has been found dead, Yonhap news agency reported police as saying early Friday.

Park was reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct and his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, police said earlier, adding that he had left his house after saying what sounded like "last words".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

