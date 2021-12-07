Police search French company in N.Irish murder probe

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a journalist during a 2019 riot in Northern Ireland said Tuesday they had searched a French production company as part of the probe.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot in the head as dissident pro-Ireland republicans clashed with police in Londonderry, which is also known as Derry, in April 2019.

The New IRA group claimed responsibility for her death, which provoked widespread outcry across the British-ruled province.

Three men have since been charged with murder and several others arrested under the Terrorism Act for a string of alleged offences related to the riot.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the search was carried out in Paris with the assistance of the French police and two French judges.

"Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Derry/Londonderry throughout the week of Lyra's murder," a statement read.

"A European Investigation Order was carefully considered, sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary.

"A number of items have been recovered for further examination," the PSNI added, without elaborating or naming the production company.

A French judicial source confirmed that investigating magistrates recovered footage from the company which could shed light on McKee's death.

The images were then sent to the Northern Irish authorities, the source said, but also refused to disclose the name of the company.