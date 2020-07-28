Police search German allotment garden in Madeleine McCann case

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Police are searching an allotment plot in the northern German city of Hanover in connection with the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Madeleine went missing from her family's holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday, as her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of her has been found, nor has anyone been charged over her disappearance.

"I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with our investigations into the Maddie McCann case," Brunswick prosecutor Julia Meyer told AFP, when asked about the operation first reported by local Hannoversche Allgemeine newspaper.

Police began searching the site in the early hours of Tuesday morning, clearing trees and using an excavator, the newspaper report said.

Meyer gave no details of how the plot was connected to the case or what they were hoping to find.

Police revealed in June that they were investigating a 43-year-old German man over the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old "Maddie", saying they believe he killed her.

The suspect, who was not named by police but identified by German media as Christian B., lived in Hanover from 2007, according to the Hannoversche Allgemeine.