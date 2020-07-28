UrduPoint.com
Police Seize 70 Kg Of Heroin In Eastern Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Police seize 70 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

AGRI, TURKEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces seized 70 kilograms (154 Pounds) of heroin among other illicit drugs during an anti-narcotics operation in the country's east, the local governor said on Tuesday.

The provincial police teams seized the illicit drug in Agri province when they stopped a truck carrying goods for international transportation, a statement said.

During the search, assisted by a sniffer dog, police found 137 packages of heroin, 50 kg of opium and 16 kg of methamphetamine hidden in the sleeper of the truck. Police arrested the truck driver, and a local court later remanded the suspect into custody.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

