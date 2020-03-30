UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Site Crashes As Kiwis Turn Into Shutdown Snitches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Police site crashes as Kiwis turn into shutdown snitches

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealanders have become so keen to report their neighbours for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules that police on Monday said a website dedicated to addressing the issue crashed soon after going live.

The South Pacific nation is in the midst of a four-week COVID-19 lockdown, with residents under orders to stay at home or remain at least two metres (6.5 feet) apart if they must go outside.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said that a police website www.police.govt.nz/105support opened on Sunday afternoon and received such heavy traffic that it temporarily crashed.

"We've had 4,200 reports of people believing others weren't complying," he told reporters.

"It shows how determined Kiwis are that everyone complies with us." Bush said breaches included a party of about 60 people at a backpacker hostel in Queenstown and tourists continuing to travel the country in campervans.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed the informants and also urged the public to report any price gouging at supermarkets via a dedicated email address.

"Now is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to stay at home and save lives," she told reporters.

New Zealand, with a population of about five million, has 552 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of them fatal.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Queenstown Price Bend Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC announces temporary closure of customer hap ..

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 March 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

10 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.