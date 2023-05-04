UrduPoint.com

Police Swoop On 'Ndrangheta Mafia Across Europe

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Police swoop on 'Ndrangheta mafia across Europe

Rome, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Police across Europe staged a vast, coordinated operation on Wednesday against the 'Ndrangheta, Italy's most powerful and wealthy mafia that controls the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe.

Some 132 people were taken into custody in early morning raids as part of a blitz involving eight European countries plus Brazil and Panama, according to EU law enforcement agency Europol.

"It is likely the biggest operation ever carried out in Europe against the Calabrese mafia," said Eric van Duyse, spokesman for Belgium's Federal prosecutor's office, which began the investigation five years ago.

The prosecutors said around 150 addresses were raided across Italy, Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Romania.

"The arrests of 'Ndrangheta members in Italy and abroad... represent another important result in the fight against criminal organizations," said Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

Separately, Italian authorities said assets and property worth 25 million Euros ($27.6 million) had been seized in Italy, Portugal, Germany and France.

