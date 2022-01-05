Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Police fired tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to break up an unprecedented thousands-strong march in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, after protests that began over fuel prices threatened to spiral out of control.

The police opened fire after the proteters refused to disperse, two AFP journalists reported, estimating there were more than 5,000 protesters present.