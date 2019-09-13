Police thwart climate activists' drone bid to close Heathrow

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :London police deployed Friday a sweeping security cordon around Heathrow Airport and made seven arrests to thwart climate activists' efforts to shut down Europe's busiest travel hub using toy drones.

Campaigners from Heathrow Pause -- an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group backed by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg -- had hoped to disrupt the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers from across the world over the weekend.

But their first miniature device failed to take flight after receivingno signal from its hand-held remote control.