Police Use Water Cannon On Anti-coup Protesters In Myanmar Capital

Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar capital

Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Police used water cannon Monday on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's capital, an AFP photographer at the scene said.

The photographer saw two people injured, and social media footage of the incident showed two men collapsing after being sprayed with suspected chemical-laced water.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

