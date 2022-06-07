Police violence in spotlight as French parliament vote looms

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A fatal police shooting in Paris has thrust the issue of violence by security forces to the heart of an increasingly close French parliamentary election battle between a new left-wing coalition and allies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Police killed a passenger in a car in northern Paris on Saturday after the vehicle failed to stop when summoned by officers and then allegedly drove towards them at speed.

"If you vote for me, I'll change the doctrine governing the use of force by the police in our country," Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the Nupes left-wing alliance, told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

"It's not normal that we kill someone for failing to stop," he added, saying that four people had died in such circumstances in four months.

"The police kill," he tweeted on Saturday, sparking condemnation from rival politicians and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ahead of the two-stage vote on June 12 and 19.

Saturday's shooting came just a week after police were widely condemned over their conduct at the Champions League final in Paris, where security forces teargassed fans and failed to stop street crime by local youths.

Images of frustrated passengers being teargassed outside a Paris train station over the weekend after rail services were cancelled also fed questions about their methods.