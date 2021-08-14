UrduPoint.com

Police Watchdog Launches Probe Over UK Shooter's Gun Permit

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Police watchdog launches probe over UK shooter's gun permit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain's police watchdog said Friday it would probe why the 22-year-old man who killed five people in Britain's first mass shooting in 11 years was handed back his shotgun and accompanying permit in July.

"The certificate and shotgun had been removed from Mr (Jake) Davison by police in December 2020 following an allegation of assault in September 2020," the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement.

