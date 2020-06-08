Policeman charged with Floyd murder appears in court

(@FahadShabbir)

Minneapolis, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin made his first court appearance Monday charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, 44, who was filmed pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.