Policeman Shoots Student For Not Wearing Mask In DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Policeman shoots student for not wearing mask in DR Congo

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A Democratic Republic of Congo policeman has shot a student who was not wearing a mask while filming on the streets of the capital, witnesses said on Sunday.

"Our friend Honore Shama, a student in the faculty of arts at the University of Kinshasa, was filming a video as part of his acting practical work requirement," Patient Odia, a friend who was present at the confrontation, told AFP.

"A policeman told him to wear a mask during the filming." "Despite his (Shama's) explanations and after having showed him a mask, the policeman, who was expecting to be offered money, became infuriated, accused him of resisting and shot him at point-blank range."Other witnesses told a similar story to the popular Top Congo radio as well as several online news sites.

The policeman responsible has fled and the city's police are searching for him, the head of Kinshasa police, General Sylvano Kasongo, told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

