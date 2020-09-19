UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Vaccine In The Crossfire Of Misinformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Polio vaccine in the crossfire of misinformation

Libreville, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :As scientists around the world rush to find a vaccine to stem the spread of Covid-19, another deadly disease, polio, has become the latest target of misinformation campaigns online.

The World Health Organization (WHO) celebrated the announcement on August 25 that Africa had eradicated the wild poliovirus -- a landmark in a decades-long fight against the crippling disease.

However, there still exists a version of the illness known as vaccine-derived polio, which occurs in rare incidents when the weakened virus in the vaccine mutates.

It particularly affects countries with low immunisation rates and poor sanitation, health experts say.

Two days after the WHO's announcement, the UN confirmed that more than a dozen cases of vaccine-derived polio had sprung up in nine states across Sudan.

The outbreak added further fuel to the already prolific spread of conspiracy theories pushing false claims about vaccination on social media.

- 'Gates-funded vaccine' - Conspiracy theory groups promptly reported the outbreak in articles decrying "one of the biggest public health scandals of the decade", singling out the WHO and billionaire microsoft founder Bill Gates in their attacks.

A misleading article blaming a "Gates-funded vaccine" for "causing" the outbreak has been shared more than 8,000 times in Facebook groups from the US and Canada to Colombia.

The claims have also been circulating in Europe, with a French version of the article shared in various groups in France and Belgium.

But the article fails to mention that the cases involved people who had not been immunised themselves.

Gates, whose eponymous foundation has ploughed billions of Dollars into making vaccines against diseases like polio, malaria and HIV, is a regular target for fringe groups accusing him of benefiting from vaccination or even using them for harm.

In spring, Facebook posts shared tens of thousands of times falsely claimed that a polio vaccine tested by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation paralysed 490,000 children in India.

And last month, a viral YouTube video claimed the philanthropist wanted to forcefully vaccinate and "depopulate" Africa.

Gates, who has pledged $250 million in efforts to fight the Covid-19 crisis, has pushed back against rumours, blaming "a bad combination of pandemic and social media and people looking for a very simple explanation".

- Lack of immunisation - According to the WHO, 1,271 people around the world have caught vaccine-derived polio in the past decade.

The disease typically spreads when the weakened vaccine-virus is excreted by a vaccinated person and then picked up by others through contaminated water or food.

Oliver Rosenbauer, spokesman for the WHO's polio eradication scheme, told AFP Fact Check that while contamination could in fact "passively immunise other kids", it can have devastating consequences in countries with low immunisation rates.

"The problem arises when you have a community which is very poorly vaccinated, because this virus is allowed to continue to spread, to find susceptible unvaccinated children," he said.

"Over time, it can actually revert to a strain that is a strong strain, no longer a weak strain." According to the WHO, people are protected against both vaccine-derived and wild polioviruses if a population is "fully immunised".

The UN's health agency has warned of a surge in vaccine-derived polio cases in recent years. More than 360 cases were recorded in 2019, compared to 104 in 2018 and 96 in 2017.

Sixteen countries across the continent are currently experiencing outbreaks, with the novel coronavirus forcing some vaccination campaigns to a halt.

But a new vaccine that "cannot genetically mutate" is on the cards, said Richard Mihigo, the WHO's programme area manager for immunisation and vaccine development in Africa.

This novel oral polio vaccine (nOPV), which is "more genetically stable" and "cannot genetically mutate", is set to be introduced from the end of the month, he said.

Related Topics

India Africa World United Nations Polio Poor Water Europe Canada Social Media Facebook France Bill Gates Oral Belgium Sudan Colombia August 2017 2018 2019 YouTube From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

32 minutes ago

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

9 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

9 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

9 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

10 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.