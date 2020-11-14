UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polisario Says W.Sahara Ceasefire Over As Rabat Launches Operation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Polisario says W.Sahara ceasefire over as Rabat launches operation

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The pro-independence Polisario Front declared a three-decade-old ceasefire in disputed Western Sahara was over on Friday after Morocco launched an operation to reopen the road to neighbouring Mauritania.

The move has sparked alarm, with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing "grave concerns", while Algeria and Mauritanian urging restraint.

Rabat said its troops would "put a stop to the blockade" of trucks travelling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the Western Sahara and Mauritania, and "restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic".

The Polisario, which had warned on Monday that the 1991 ceasefire was hanging by a thread, said the move by the Moroccan military had brought it to an end.

"War has started, the Moroccan side has liquidated the ceasefire," senior Polisario official Mohamed Salem Ould Salek told AFP, describing the action by Rabat as an "aggression".

"Sahrawi troops are engaged in legitimate self-defence and are responding to the Moroccan troops," said Ould Salek, who serves as foreign minister of the Polisario-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The United Nations has for days been trying to avoid an escalation in the Western Sahara, said a spokesman for Guterres.

"The Secretary-General regrets that these efforts have proved unsuccessful and expresses grave concern regarding the possible consequences of the latest developments," he added.

Algeria's foreign ministry said: "Algeria calls on both parties, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front, to show a sense of responsibility and restraint." The appeal was echoed by Mauritania, which also urged "all protagonists to work towards the preservation of the ceasefire".

Polisario secretary-general Brahim Ghali has written to UN chief Guterres calling for the Security Council "to intervene urgently to put an end to this aggression against our people and our territory", Ould Salek said.

The Moroccan foreign ministry said it had been forced to act by the actions of Polisario fighters in no-man's land on the Mauritanian border.

Related Topics

United Nations Road Traffic Salem Rabat Algeria Mauritania Morocco Border All Arab

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

2 hours ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

2 hours ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan summons Indian Charged'Affaires to protes ..

1 hour ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

2 hours ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.