Polisario says W.Sahara ceasefire over as Rabat launches operation

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The pro-independence Polisario Front declared a three-decade-old ceasefire in disputed Western Sahara was over on Friday after Morocco launched an operation to reopen the road to neighbouring Mauritania.

The move has sparked alarm, with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing "grave concerns", while Algeria and Mauritanian urging restraint.

Rabat said its troops would "put a stop to the blockade" of trucks travelling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the Western Sahara and Mauritania, and "restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic".

The Polisario, which had warned on Monday that the 1991 ceasefire was hanging by a thread, said the move by the Moroccan military had brought it to an end.

"War has started, the Moroccan side has liquidated the ceasefire," senior Polisario official Mohamed Salem Ould Salek told AFP, describing the action by Rabat as an "aggression".

"Sahrawi troops are engaged in legitimate self-defence and are responding to the Moroccan troops," said Ould Salek, who serves as foreign minister of the Polisario-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The United Nations has for days been trying to avoid an escalation in the Western Sahara, said a spokesman for Guterres.

"The Secretary-General regrets that these efforts have proved unsuccessful and expresses grave concern regarding the possible consequences of the latest developments," he added.

Algeria's foreign ministry said: "Algeria calls on both parties, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front, to show a sense of responsibility and restraint." The appeal was echoed by Mauritania, which also urged "all protagonists to work towards the preservation of the ceasefire".

Polisario secretary-general Brahim Ghali has written to UN chief Guterres calling for the Security Council "to intervene urgently to put an end to this aggression against our people and our territory", Ould Salek said.

The Moroccan foreign ministry said it had been forced to act by the actions of Polisario fighters in no-man's land on the Mauritanian border.